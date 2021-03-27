German Health Minister Jens Young expressed his conviction that between 80 and 100,000 medical clinics will be able to provide vaccinations against the Corona virus by the end of April or the beginning of next May.

Today, Saturday, young men added during an online discussion organized by the German government for citizens to ask their questions, that after Easter, family doctors will also start participating in the vaccination campaign.

Currently only general practitioners vaccinate according to the vaccination project models.

Initially, up to fifty thousand medical clinics will be involved to expand a plan that includes all general practice physicians, Shaban explained.

Young men said that family doctors would take precedence over other doctors.

Young men said about the available vaccinations: “I can only pray for patience, and the available time is limited,” indicating that he believes it is difficult to vaccinate young workers in companies as long as the elderly are not protected.

Young men explained that the vaccination centers will continue to operate alongside the various medical clinics, “as they both have the right to do so.