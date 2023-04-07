“We are shocked”: Manfred Söllner, mayor of the German town of Wunsiedel, in Bavaria, cannot understand the tragedy that has shaken his community. A 10-year-old girl was found dead in an orphanage: “Our thoughts go out to the parents of the victim, the children and the staff of the facility”. According to the police and the prosecutor’s office – writes Bild – the responsibility for the murder could lie with an 11-year-old boy: however, the alleged baby killer cannot be charged, given his very young age.

The assistance center of St. Josef, where the tragedy occurred, hosts about 90 children from all over the country. “Trained and competent” personnel, write the local newspapers, oversee the ecclesiastical structure. The local police spokesman explained during a press conference that three children, aged between eleven and sixteen, are currently in custody: they are suspected of having committed the murder, at the moment the investigators have not even ruled out the crime sexual. The forensic experts of the local police have carried out the findings of the case, the results of the autopsy will also be decisive in identifying those responsible.

Christine Allgeyer, head of a foundation that finances the orphanage, told the Süddeutsche Zeitung that “however, the kids present were very shocked”. Mayor Söllner specified that a psychological assistance service will be activated for the children involved. If confirmed, it would be the second case of juvenile violence in Germany: just a few weeks ago a twelve year old girl was stabbed to death by two girls of the same age in North Rhine-Westphalia.