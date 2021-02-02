The German authorities announced today, Tuesday, that the police have seized 130 kilograms of hashish, worth 1.3 million euros, during a random check of a car.

A police statement stated that the examination took place on January 28 on a highway between Magdeburg and Hanover.

Several gym bags and suitcases, which were filled with sealed packages of hashish, were found in the trunk and over the back seats of the car. A rapid test conducted at the scene confirmed that the seized material was illegal.

The driver and a passenger who was next to him were arrested, and the authorities began an investigation.