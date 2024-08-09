Home policy

Kamala Harris is more convincing to Germans than Donald Trump. If they could vote in the USA, she would certainly win – quite unlike Trump.

Berlin – According to the latest polls, the US presidential candidateDemocrats, Kamala Harristhe Germans significantly stronger than their opponent Donald TrumpHarris is also much more popular than US President Joe Bidenwho wanted to run for the Democrats until he withdrew a few weeks ago.

According to the ARD-“Deutschlandtrend” According to the poll of Thursday (8 August), Harris is more likely to score points with three quarters of Germans (77 percent) than Trump. The Republican candidate, on the other hand, only convinces 10 percent of Germans, while 8 percent are not convinced by either of them. The data comes from a representative survey conducted by Infratest dimap between Monday and Wednesday of this week among 1,311 eligible voters.

Harris is very popular with Germans: If they could decide the US election, Trump would lose

The change of candidate for the Democrats is therefore well received by a majority of citizens in this country. At the beginning of July, when it still looked like a duel between the incumbent Biden and Trump, six out of ten Germans (59 percent) said they were not convinced by either of them. The incumbent US president had only been able to convince 28 percent of people in Germany at the time. In contrast, the approval ratings for Trump remained almost unchanged. In July, 9 percent voted for the republican pronounced.

July 4 Infratest dimap 28% – 9% 59% July 31 Forsa – 79% 13% 8% 8 August Infratest dimap – 77% 10% 8%

A survey conducted on 31 July by Forsa on behalf of star and RTL Harris received similar approval ratings. A total of 79 percent of respondents voted for the Democratic candidate. According to Forsa, these are similar ratings to those once achieved by the very popular US Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Harris is particularly popular with women – Trump, on the other hand, is particularly popular with AfD voters

A special feature of the Forsa survey is that the differences between the sexes were taken into account. Here it became clear that Harris scored even higher among women. 82 percent said they preferred the Democrat, while the figure among the men surveyed was 75 percent. On the other hand, Trump scored better among men. 18 percent said that Trump was their favorite, while Trump only received 8 percent among women.

In addition, party preferences were surveyed. Harris is particularly popular among supporters of the established parties – especially among voters of the Greens, of whom 99 percent said they preferred her. The Democrat also appears to be able to convince voters of the SPD (92 percent), the Union (89 percent) and the FDP (85 percent). Trump was able to AfD-Supporters received high approval ratings. Of these, 51 percent said they preferred the former US president, while only 26 percent would have voted for Harris. (tpn)