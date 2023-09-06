Germany is not suffering from the car crisis, on the contrary. According to the data processed by the German Federal Statistical Office, in 2022 more than three quarters of households (78%) owned at least one car. The share drops to 27 per cent in relation to households which, again in the same year, owned two cars, while only 6.2% owned three or more cars (compared to 4.1% in 2012).

More cars where there is less public transport

However, in places and inhabited centers where public transport is more present and efficient, the number of cars per capita decreases. In Berlin, for example, in 2022 there were 338 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, in Hamburg 439 and in Bremen 443. In western Germany and in provincial areas, however, cars are very common: in Saarland, for example, last year there were 660 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, in Rhineland-Palatinate 634 and in Bavaria 625.

Italy in third place for density

Lastly, at European level, Germany ranks eighth in terms of car density, while Poland holds the top step of the podium with 687 cars per 1,000 inhabitants. In second place is Luxembourg with 681 and in third place is Italy, with 675 cars for every 1,000 inhabitants.