The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) of virology today appealed to Germans not to travel inside or outside the country at Easter in order not to further accelerate the third wave of the pandemic.

At a press conference to assess the epidemiological situation in the country, RKI Vice President Lars Schaade asked the population to spend the Easter holidays “in the smallest circle” possible and not to travel.

“Mobility and contacts are the drivers of the pandemic, “he warned, and recalled that coronavirus mutations are even more contagious than the original virus.

He added that the meeting between people from different regions of the country “could further fuel the pandemic, “something that must be avoided, I have appealed.

The Government has already made several calls this week not to travel if it is not strictly necessary, especially after flights to the Balearic Islands soared as soon as it as announcd last Friday that the islands were no longer considered a risk area and the main tourist companies and airlines began to expand their offerings.

On Monday the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Adebahr, recalled that “the absence of a travel alert is not an invitation to travel,” although she acknowledged that it is a “personal decision. “