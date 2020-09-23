Horst Seehofer reports on European criticism of Germany’s refugee policy. He expresses understanding – and estimates how many asylum seekers will come to Germany in 2020.

Munich – 1553 refugees from the burned down Asylum camp Moria on Lesbos should so after Germany come. That is the compromise of GroKo out CDU/ CSU and SPD under the direction of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

According to Horst Seehofer (CSU) this number is appropriate. Of the Federal Minister of the Interior referred in an interview with the Picture on sunday (behind a payment barrier) on estimates of the Refugee numbers 2020 and said: “As things stand now, we will take in fewer than 100,000 migrants this year.”

Horst Seehofer: Federal Minister of the Interior criticizes the Federal Government’s approach to Moria refugees

And yet there was from the interior department head from the Merkel’s cabinet Criticism of the procedure Germany in the Refugee issue. “Many of our neighbors tell me: Why should we take part when the Germans keep appearing as moral world champions and putting us under pressure,” said Seehofer BAMS: “It’s hard to contradict them. We should not act as Europe’s guardians, but as partners. “

Some partners from the European Union (EU) would be reminded of 2015, “when Germany opened the borders and then asked who else was taking in migrants, “the 71-year-old continued:” This time we made our own decisions again and then looked for fellow campaigners. Many EU countries do not appreciate this order. If the moral club is swung over all those who do not take up, you are doing yourself a disservice. “

Moria and refugees: CSU man Horst Seehofer calls for a uniform solution for Germany and the EU

He now expects a solid proposal from the EU Commission, “in which all the stops will be pulled out so that we have a political agreement on European asylum policy by the end of the year,” said Seehofer. “I will do everything myself to reach a solution.”pm)

