Good image of Yeclano in the Luis del Sol Sports City, where they brought a point that could have been three. It was avoided by the local goalkeeper, Germán García who ended up being the most outstanding of the match. The promising Betic goalkeeper excelled, after half an hour, in a corner taken by Víctor Olmedo that Uri Jové had headed in with great danger, doing the same against the first in a direct free kick six minutes after the restart.

Betis Deportivo: German; Busto (Ortiz 70), Andrés Caro, Mendy, Alcázar (Pleguezuelo 70); Mateo (Manu Morillo 58), Sorroche (Enrique 70); Carlos Reina, Mawuli, Yassin Fekir (Berto Rosas 81); and Yanis Senhadji. 0 – 0 Sports Yeclano: Borja Martí; Víctor Olmedo, Uri Jové, Gabri, Algisí, Iván Pérez; Pau Pérez (Tiko Iniesta 58), Riquelme (Juanje 46), Dani Satoca, Pedrosa (Serpeta 58); and Titi (Silvente 46).

He continued with his recital, aborting another attempt after 65 minutes with danger from Serpeta. Borja Martí, Yeclano’s goal, also made some worthy saves, such as one on the verge of half-time with which he avoided a goal from Yanis Senhadji, who enjoyed, along with Mawuli Mensah, the clearest opportunities for the green-and-white reserve team.

Domination and initiative alternated in a power-to-power duel in which the scoreboard would not move, despite the fact that both coaches made offensive changes with the aim of changing the situation. And the truth is that there were scoring opportunities in both areas.

Alberto González, coach of Betis Deportivo, ended up with winger Ángel Ortiz as a right winger, a single defensive pivot (Enrique, helped first by Yassin and then by Mawuli) and a trident formed by Reina, Manu Morillo and Yanis, while Adrián Hernández revolutionized his vanguard and took the risk of entering above men like Andrés Silvente, Serpeta and Tiko Iniesta, but neither team managed to score, so they had to settle for a draw that kept Yeclano five points ahead with regarding Betis B, one of their most qualified pursuers.

Today UCAM plays, which will get closer to Yeclano in the table if it adds three points in La Condomina against Racing Cartagena. Águilas, for its part, seeks to win in La Unión and take advantage of the direct duel between Sevilla Atlético and Marbella.