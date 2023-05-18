Residents of Germany took to the rally in support of the founder and leader of the music group Pink Floyd, Roger Waters. On Wednesday, May 17, Izvestiya managed to talk to the demonstrators.

The performance of the musician in Frankfurt was scheduled for May 28, however, due to accusations of anti-Semitism, the city authorities made an attempt to cancel the concert through the court, writes The Guardian. The contractor successfully appealed the relevant decision. On the eve of the performance, fans of the rock band took to the rally to support the idol.

“We stand for freedom of expression, which has been greatly reduced in recent years. And now the world-famous artist is fighting for her. He is an activist who advocates for human rights. The bottom line is that everyone should have the right to say what they want. Not only artists, but also ordinary citizens,” shared one of the participants of the action.

He also added that Waters called for the speedy establishment of peace between the parties to the Ukrainian conflict.

“We stand for freedom of expression, for peace, for freedom of creativity. Everyone can say what they want and criticize whom they want. But the main thing here is music,” said another protester.

On February 9, Roger Waters said that he began to respect Russian President Vladimir Putin more. According to him, his attitude towards the Russian leader was formed after the musician began listening to The Duran podcast, dedicated to international news, which, according to its hosts, is considered from the standpoint of political pragmatism.

Prior to this, the musician has repeatedly made statements about the Ukrainian conflict. So, in August, he stated that the special operation was a response to the advancement of NATO close to the borders of the Russian Federation.