Spiegel: More than a thousand Germans protested against the placement of refugees in Gera

Residents of the German city of Gera protested against the opening of a center for refugees, reports Spiegel edition.

According to him, the demonstration took place on Saturday, December 9. It is specified that the number of participants in the action exceeded 1,200 people. In addition, on the same day, a car parade took place to protest against the center. According to the newspaper, the center is planned to open in the building of a former hospital, about 200 refugees will be able to live there.