It is not that far yet, but some German politicians and advocates are already defending themselves against a ban on driving EVs in winter.

The electric car is currently the darling of the green lobby. It’s also nice of course. In fact, you don’t have to ‘give up’ much to drive a modern EV. Especially if you hold a good position in the green industrial-political complex. With such a Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT or Tesla Model S you still have a big box under your butt. However, you can also measure Jan Modaal at the same time. After all, he travels to and from work in an eleven-year-old Golf VI. What a grease pipe that Jan too.

Blenders and leaf blowers

The thing is, of course, that such an electric car secretly uses energy. And that energy doesn’t just fall from the sky. Usually not anyway. In Switzerland this is sometimes more or less the case. The Swiss also use hydropower in part for their electricity. Precipitation that comes down from the mountains is used to run washing machines, cars, blenders, leaf blowers and dryers.

No hydropower

However, in winter less electricity comes from the hydroelectric power plants. The Swiss therefore obtain more electricity from France and Germany during this period. However, with the uncertainty in the energy market, they envision a scenario in which this power can no longer be supplied. It recently emerged that a plan is ready to, for example, prohibit people from driving EVs, should things become urgent. This would then only be allowed, for example, to get medical help, to drive to and from work or to go to a religious house of your choice.

Dust

The message caused quite a stir. The Swiss emphasize that this is an emergency scenario. Nevertheless, the news has also reached neighboring Germany. The response is mostly soothing and dismissive. Bild quotes FDP politician Lukas Köhler, who says:

In Germany there is no great risk of a ‘blackout’. That’s why I don’t like to talk about possible driving bans for people with EVs and needlessly sow fear. The government must ensure that investments in the environment such as the purchase of an EV do not lead to explosive costs for users, or even to reduced mobility. Turning off the power should not be an option. Lukas Köhler prefers not to take any risks

EV in Germany already under pressure

In Germany, the popularity of EVs is already under pressure anyway. Due to the phasing out of subsidies and high electricity prices, market analyst Ferdinand Dudenhöffer expects the market share for EVs in Germany to halve in 2024 compared to this year. Yes, you read that right, half.

While about 720,000 EVs were/will be sold in Germany this year, Dudenhöffer estimates that in 2024 there will be only 362,000. The EV market can therefore not use additional uncertainty. Not surprisingly, the Verband der Automobilindustrie (VBA) therefore calls for the reduction of taxes on electricity in Germany to the European minimum. Whose deed…

This article Germans oppose ban on EV driving in winter appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Germans #oppose #ban #driving #winter