Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Split

Politicians from the FDP and Union call on the Chancellor to get involved in the “best man affair”. Habeck slips in the electoral favour.

Berlin – The “best man affair” in Robert Habeck’s Ministry of Economics is now also having an impact on the Green politician in the most recent surveys. Habeck has had to accept a significant loss of favor with voters in recent weeks. This was the result of a survey by the opinion research institute Infratest dimap as part of the ARD “Germany trends”. Accordingly, only 30 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with the work of the Minister of Economics. According to the broadcaster, this is the worst value of his tenure as a minister.

“Best man affair”: Habeck punished in the survey – Pistorius leads the ranking

The current ranking is led by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), with whose work 52 percent of those surveyed are satisfied. Habeck’s party colleague Annalena Baerbock (Greens) took second place with 44 percent, ahead of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with 35 percent. The entire traffic light coalition can meanwhile show minimal increases in satisfaction values. 28 percent of those surveyed are satisfied with the current government work – one percentage point more than in April. On May 2nd and 3rd, the pollsters surveyed a total of 1,360 eligible voters for the ARD “Deutschlandtrend”.

In addition to the controversial heating law, which the Minister of Economics had initiated, the affair surrounding Habeck’s State Secretary Patrick Graichen is likely to have an impact on the voters’ favour. Graichen had informed the ministry last week that the designated new managing director of the German Energy Agency (Dena), Schäfer, was his best man. The State Secretary was a member of a selection committee that Schäfer had proposed for the post. Both Habeck and Graichen speak of a mistake.

Under pressure: More and more politicians are demanding the resignation of Patrick Graichen (left), State Secretary in Robert Habeck’s ministry (right). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Traffic light dispute: FDP politician demands power from the Chancellor

Politicians of the FDP apparently fear that the “best man affair” will cause lasting damage to the traffic light coalition and therefore called on Habeck to act together with the opposition Union. “Robert Habeck must immediately ensure transparent structures in his ministry, even if this affects the ministry’s advice. If this doesn’t happen, the Chancellery must intervene,” said FDP politician Christopher Vogt Picture.

The former Minister of Agriculture Julia Klöckner (CDU) also made the Chancellor responsible. The 50-year-old asked Olaf Scholz (SPD) in the newspaper to clarify the question “whether the mammoth energy transition project is about the interests of a group of friends and foreign lobbyists”. In their statements, Vogt and Klöckner also refer to the alleged role that US environmental lobbyist Hal Harvey plays in Graichen’s network and the ministry’s climate policy. Harvey sits on the board of directors of Graichen’s former employer, the think tank Agora Energiewende.

Traffic light coalition: The Scholz cabinet at a glance View photo gallery

“Best man affair”: Left and Union call for the resignation of Habeck’s state secretary

The left also called for an explanation of the incidents and personal consequences for those involved. The leader of the left parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Amira Mohamed Ali, told the Augsburg General With regard to Graichen: “Probably a resignation would be appropriate.” The fact that Graichen did not disclose that “the ultimately successful applicant was his best man is no small thing and should have personal consequences,” she said.

The leaders of the Union parties Friedrich Merz (CDU) and Markus Söder (CSU) had already increased the pressure on Habeck and Scholz on Thursday. Merz spoke of an “increasingly grotesque spectacle” in the Ministry of Economics. Söder explained that it was “relatively clear that Mr. Graichen will of course no longer be able to perform his function in the end.”

Habeck strengthened Graichen’s back – Economic Committee meets on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Economic Committee in the Bundestag is to discuss the issue. The Union faction also brought up the possibility of a committee of inquiry. Habeck had described Graichen’s behavior as a mistake, but at the same time had his state secretary’s back. “In my opinion, Patrick Graichen is the man who saved Germany from a severe energy crisis,” said the Green politician recently at an event in Kiel. (fd/dpa)