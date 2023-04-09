Thousands of people in Germany took part on Saturday in the traditional peace marches that take place during the Easter weekend.

The marches were overshadowed by the current crisis in Ukraine, according to the organizers.

The largest demonstration included about 2,000 people in the capital, Berlin, according to the German Peace Movement Network. In Hanover (less than 300 kilometers west of the German capital), the number of participants was about 1,200, according to Christian Gola, spokesman for the movement.

Smaller demonstrations were held across the country, Gola noted.

One of the main demands of the pacifists is the call for a cease-fire in Ukraine, for peace negotiations, and for stopping arms exports.

The tradition of marches for peace in Germany dates back to the Cold War. It reached its peak between the late sixties and early eighties, when about 300,000 people participated in it every year, rejecting the nuclear arms race.