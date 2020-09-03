According to a recent study, fewer and fewer Germans are receptive to populist ideas. According to a representative survey for the “Populism Barometer 2020” by the Bertelsmann Foundation and the Berlin Science Center for Social Research, only one in five eligible voters is considered populist; two years earlier it was one in three.

The proportion of non-populist voters has also increased by half since then. At the same time, the researchers see the danger that the remaining populists who have fallen on the defensive could become more radicalized.

A “populist attitude” in the sense of the study is anyone who has agreed to eight typically populist statements about the functioning of the state and society. These include sentences such as “The parties only want the votes of the voters, they are not interested in their views” and “What is called a“ compromise ”in politics is in reality nothing other than a betrayal of one’s own ideas”. In June, around 10,000 representative selected voters were surveyed.

The anti-populist change in the climate of opinion had already started well before the corona pandemic, the researchers emphasize. The populist wave reached its peak at the end of 2018 and then subsided like a “landslide”. “The increased trust in government work during the Corona crisis stabilized and slightly reinforced this trend reversal, but not triggered it,” said study author Robert Vehrkamp from the Bertelsmann Foundation.

Vehrkamp explained that the main driver was significantly improved government action that included voters with their issues and views.

In addition, the political center reacted to the heated populist climate of opinion in the course of the migration crisis since 2015 and around the 2017 federal election with a successful counter-mobilization. In the year before the general election, the German population is now clearly more resistant to populist slogans.

AfD increasingly shaped by right-wing extremist views

In the opinion of the pollsters, in the coming elections, the Union parties in particular could benefit from a backflow of bourgeois voters from the AfD, as well as the Greens as a fundamentally anti-populist party.

If the remaining right-wing populist fringe is on the defensive, it threatens to become more radical than before, warn the authors. This applies in particular to the AfD, which is developing into an increasingly right-wing extremist voters’ party, according to the study.

The survey results clearly showed that a majority of 56 percent of AfD supporters are right-wing extremists. Populist attitudes are also still disproportionately common among AfD supporters. (dpa)