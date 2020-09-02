The French Ligue 1 has always been compared to the Bundesliga as a much less attractive venue. Nevertheless, in the past 35 German players laced their boots for Paris Saint-Germain, Olympique Marseille, AS Monaco and Co. In addition to Julian Draxler and Thilo Kehrer there will be three players in the coming season – Kevin Volland’s move to AS Monaco is perfect. 90min lists the 15 most popular German French legionnaires in Ligue 1.
Karlheinz Förster played an impressive 103 games in Ligue 1, making him the German player with the most games in France. The 80-time national player joined Olympique Marseille for four years in 1986 and won the double twice with l’OM.
In contrast to his brother and central defender colleague Bernd (32 national games), he decided not to end his career after his time in Stuttgart and to end his career wonderfully on the south coast of France.
In the meantime, Klaus Allofs is best known for his managerial work in Bremen and Wolfsburg. But the now 63-year-old can also be seen as a former professional.
Allofs has 424 Bundesliga games with 177 goals for Düsseldorf, Cologne and Werder; but also to 91 Ligue 1 games for Olympique Marseille and Girondins Bordeaux from 1987 to 1990.
A foot injury slowed the ex-Schalke down a lot last season. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old offensive all-rounder in Paris has made 89 league appearances in three and a half years to date.
The native of Munich laced his football boots for Bayern for almost 20 years. However, Contento didn’t get more than 49 Bundesliga games. In Ligue 1, however, at Girondins Bordeaux, the talented left-back played almost twice as often (78 games).
Uwe Krause is the only German guest player who tied his shoes for three French first division clubs: Stade Laval (today 3rd league), AS Monaco and FC Sochaux (today 3rd league) were the names of his stations, where the native Braunschweig had 71 Brought first division games.
Andreas Köpke, world champion from 1990 and today’s goalkeeping coach of the national team, stood between 1996 and 1999 in Marseille between the posts. At Olympique Marseille, the father of today’s Hertha professional Pascal Köpke only had to reach 71 times in 68 games.
Klinsmann is only missing Spain in his vita, then he would have played in all five top European leagues. In addition to Stuttgart / Bayern, Inter and Tottenham, ‘Klinsi’ chased goals for AS Monaco from 1992 to 1994 (65 games).
Now back at the SGE: Eintracht keeper Trapp stood between the posts in 63 Parisian league games between 2015 and 2018. Just like his former team-mate Draxler, the 30-year-old keeper was able to celebrate three French championships.
Similar to Allofs, today’s football fan also thinks of Rudi Völler as a renowned sports director. But of course the world champions from 1990 also have a few Bundesliga games under their belt. In addition, 142 Serie A games for AS Roma and 58 games in the French upper house for Olympique Marseille. With OM, Völler won the premiere edition of the Champions League in 1993!
Gernot Rohr was better known as a second division player at the time. Nevertheless, the right-back kicked 44 times for Bordeaux in Ligue 1 from 1977 to 1989. After several positions as a coach in France, Switzerland and Tunisia, the 67-year-old has been trying his hand at national coaching for several years. After his offices in Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso, he has been coaching the Nigerian national team since 2016.
Before his one-year commitment at Union Berlin including relegation, ex-BVB professional Subotic provided security on the defensive with French record champions AS Saint-Étienne. In two seasons, the Serbian international played a total of 42 games in green and white.
Between his stints at 1. FC Köln and VfL Wolfsburg, Mitchell Weiser’s father Patrick went to French Brittany for two years. The full-back made 39 league games at Stade Rennes.
For the Leverkusen home-grown Henrichs, it went to AS Monaco in the summer of 2018 for 20 million euros. The 23-year-old full-back is currently playing 35 league games in the Principality.
At the beginning of July, RB Leipzig finally secured the services of the three-time German national player for the third time – Henrichs is currently on loan to the Bundesliga club until summer 2021, including the purchase option.
In addition to Draxler, the ex-Schalke player is the only active German professional in Ligue 1. With PSG, he narrowly missed the dream of winning the Champions League in the final against Bayern (0: 1) this season. So far, the 23-year-old defensive all-rounder has played 34 league games in France.
Christian Wörns played in the PSG dress for one season before the center-back of the German national team moved to BVB for the last nine years of his playing career in the summer of 1999. Today the 48-year-old football teacher works as a U18 coach for Germany.
