The former Tegel Airport, which has operated in Germany since the Cold War, will be given a new lease of life by renovating it into a residential complex with a nature reserve and a university technology park. The project promises to be the largest in Berlin over the past three decades, writes Bloomberg.

The state-owned company Tegel Projekt will be responsible for the transformation of the air harbor, which stopped accepting airliners in the fall of 2020 and was used as a vaccination center during the pandemic. On an area of ​​five million square meters, a residential quarter will appear, where ten thousand people will be able to inhabit, the Urban Tech Republic technology park, in which five thousand students can live and study and 20 thousand people work.

The project will be green and energy efficient. Half of the area will be occupied by a nature reserve, which will be watered with accumulated rainwater. They plan to use only environmentally friendly materials in construction. The transport infrastructure has already been thought out. First, electric buses will be launched on the territory, then tram lines will be built, bicycle paths will be organized. Personal cars will not be allowed to enter the quarter.

The first houses on the site of the former airport will appear by 2027. Reconstruction will begin after the object officially becomes the property of Tegel Projekt, tentatively, at the beginning of August 2021. The project will spend about 8 billion euros ($ 9.5 billion) of public and private investment.

Germany has succeeded in renovating old buildings. Such architectural solutions, as a rule, cost cities a third cheaper than new buildings. With the appearance of a block on the site of the airfield, the German authorities also expect to make progress in solving the problems with the housing crisis, which has affected other countries in Europe and the United States.