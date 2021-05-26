Frankfurt (dpa)

The German Football Association announced that the Secretary-General of the Federation, Friedrich Cortius, will leave his post, after reaching an amicable agreement, to join Fritz Keeler, who left his position as president of the federation, and Rainer Koch will leave the position of vice president as soon as a new administration takes charge.

Keeler resigned earlier this May following statements that caused a sensation, in which he described Koch as the Nazi judge Ronald Frysler, and these events came after a power struggle between Pim Keeler, Curtius and Koch.

The federation indicated that Deputy Secretary-General Heike Ulrich will assume the duties of Secretary-General, temporarily succeeding Curtius. The federation added: This wise step constitutes a new beginning in the leadership of the federation, which was also desired by Dr. Curtius, and said: The Executive Committee of the Federation thanks Friedrich Curtius for the services he provided to the German Federation and German football in the last period.

Koch and Peter Peters assume the temporary presidency of the federation until a new president is elected. It should be noted that many are in favor of a woman taking over the presidency of the German Confederation, for the first time.

Ute Groth said that she would run only if the leadership of the German Confederation changed completely, and the departure of Curtius from the post might accelerate her candidacy for the presidency.