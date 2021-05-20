According to the latest OECD report, Germans drink even more alcohol than usual in the corona lockdown. Experts are alarmed. Consumption could have dramatic consequences.

Hamburg – In large parts of Germany, the corona lockdown is slowly but surely coming to an end. The vaccinations keep progressing and the Incidence values ​​are falling*. And that’s just as well. Because the month-long lockdown has caused frustration among the population. Germans like to wash down this frustration with alcohol. As a new report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) shows, alcohol consumption in Germany has risen again in the Corona lockdown.

And that although it was already in the upper segment in a country comparison. Reasons for the increased consumption of alcohol could be stress at work, family, depression or loneliness in corona lockdown. Experts are worried about the evolution of alcohol consumption. Because even small amounts can lead to damage to health in the long term. How much Germany drank during the Corona crisis and which two countries drink more*, read here.