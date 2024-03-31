Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Moritz Bletzinger

To the sea together: This is not affordable for over 30 percent of families in Germany. © Jens Büttner/dpa

For many Germans, vacation is a luxury that they cannot afford. Single parents and large families are particularly affected.

Berlin – Many have already planned their summer vacation for 2024. But not everyone gets the chance to travel during the holidays. According to the EU statistics authority (Eurostat), many Germans lack the financial resources for a vacation. According to this, a full 22.6 percent cannot afford even one week of vacation per year.

Individuals are more likely than couples to lack the financial resources for a vacation

It turns out that single parents with children are most affected, as they most often have to forego a one-week vacation with a share of 43.2 percent. Similarly, families with two adults and three or more children (31.3 percent) are disproportionately often unable to afford a week's vacation. This data was obtained from the Federal Statistical Office by Sahra Wagenknecht, member of the Bundestag.

From 2022 to 2023, the percentage of the population unable to afford a week-long vacation saw an increase of 0.4 percentage points. Statistics show that individuals (30.4 percent) are generally more likely than couples (16.8 percent) to not have enough financial resources for a break. These numbers have also experienced a slight increase. This also applies to childless households that cannot afford vacation: their share increased from 21.1 to 22.0 percent. For households with children, however, the proportion fell from 23.7 to 23.5 percent, but was still above average.

Wagenknecht criticizes: “Almost one in four people can’t even recover for a week”

Wagenknecht's statement about the current situation is devastating: “Almost one in four people can't even recover for a week.” She sharply criticizes the development and describes it as shameful. As chairwoman of the newly founded “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht” party, she interpreted the available data as a “key figure for our country’s decline under the traffic lights”. She accused the government of worsening the financial situation of millions of people. “We need a turnaround in economic and social policy in Germany,” she emphasized. In comparison, holiday statistics in Scandinavia and the Benelux countries are significantly more positive.

Eurostat data shows that the percentage of the population unable to afford a week-long vacation has varied by around 20 percent in recent years. In 2020, this figure was 22.4 percent, fell to 19.9 percent the following year, rose to 22.2 percent the next year and reached 22.6 percent last year. A possible influencing factor could have been the high inflation resulting from the Russian attack on Ukraine.

The cost of a vacation has recently risen significantly

The current tourism analysis by the BAT Foundation for Future Issues also shows that the costs of vacations have increased. In 2023, Germans spent more money on vacations than ever before, indicating a significant increase in the average price. Compared to 2022, when a trip cost an average of 1,375 euros per person, the cost rose to 1,538 euros in 2023. This means that a holiday for a family of four now costs more than 6,000 euros. (moe/dpa)

