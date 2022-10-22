Protesters gathered in six German cities today, Saturday, to demand more government funds to deal with rising energy prices and the cost of living.
Protesters marched in the cities of Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Stuttgart, Dresden and Frankfurt-am-Main, waving banners bearing broad demands that include lowering inflation and increasing energy price subsidies.
The “Greenpeace” organization, involved in organizing the protests, stated that the number of demonstrators reached about 24,000, but the police said that about 1,800 protesters gathered in Berlin.
On Friday, the German parliament approved the government’s rescue package of 200 billion euros (195 billion dollars), which aims to protect companies and families from the impact of high energy prices.
The package includes a one-time payment to cover a monthly gas bill for households and small and medium-sized businesses, and a mechanism to reduce prices starting next March.
