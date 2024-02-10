Today, Saturday, thousands of people across Germany continued their demonstrations denouncing the populist right and in support of an open and tolerant society.

Police statements stated that up to 4,000 people demonstrated peacefully in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, while 3,200 people demonstrated in the city of Rostock in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern under the slogan “It will not happen again now.” The organizers estimated the number of participants in this demonstration at more than 5000.

The slogan “Never again” means that the crimes of the Nazi regime will not be repeated again.

The police reported that about 2,000 people demonstrated in the city of Werne in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while about 1,200 people demonstrated in the Onna district in the state located in western Germany.

In the city of Sinsheim in the state of Baden-Württemberg, about 1,500 people demonstrated under the slogan “Zinsheim is diverse,” according to a police spokesman there.

At least 1,100 people demonstrated in the city of Gotha in the state of Thuringia, according to statements by a representative of the “Gotha Diversity” coalition, while the police estimated the number of demonstrators at about 1,000 people. The state also witnessed several other marches in which several hundred participated.

Germany has been witnessing a wave of mass protests against the populist right for about a month. Police reported that more than 150,000 people gathered in front of the Parliament building (Reichstag) in the capital, Berlin, last week.

These protests denouncing the extreme right erupted in large and small German cities after the publication of a report last January 10 by the investigative journalist group Correctiv.

The report revealed details of a meeting held in the city of Potsdam last November between members of the extreme right and some politicians from the Alternative for Germany party, where plans to expel millions of people of immigrant origins were discussed.