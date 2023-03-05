Elections begin later on Sunday to select a new mayor of Frankfurt from among 20 candidates, with more than 509 voters invited to vote.
Former mayor Uwe Becker is running as a candidate for the conservative Christian Democrats, while the head of the planning department, Mike Joseph, is running for the Social Democrats. Manuela Rotman is running as a candidate for the Green Party, which was the strongest party in the last city elections. If no candidate obtains the required absolute majority in the first round of voting, a run-off will take place on March 26.
The election comes after former Social Democrat mayor Peter Feldman was forced to step down from office via a vote in November.
On Sunday, residents of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate will vote in the re-election for the Mayor of Mainz. About 162,000 people are eligible to vote.
It is noteworthy that the favorite in the run-off is the independent candidate Nino Haas. He is running against his opponent from the Green Party, Christian Viering.
Haas won 40.2% of the vote in the first round last February, compared to 21.5% for Fering. The election took place after current Mayor Michael Ebling (from the Social Democratic Party) moved to lead the state’s Department of the Interior.
