Thousands of people in Germany braved the winter temperatures and took to the streets in downtown Hamburg and several other cities, today, Friday, to protest against the far right.

German politicians participated in the protest, including Peter Tschencher, mayor of Hamburg from the Social Democratic Party, in addition to other prominent political leaders and businessmen.

The broad coalition of trade unions, churches, cultural, political and commercial organizations joined together in the rally under the common slogan: “Hamburg stands together against right-wing extremism and neo-Nazi networks.”

According to police, about ten thousand people were expected to participate and regional trains heading to the city center were crowded in the afternoon.

Anti-extremism demonstrations have been held in several cities across Germany since the investigative news site Correctiv revealed that officials from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party held a secret meeting in November with members of far-right groups in Potsdam.

During the meeting, right-wing extremists discussed topics such as “repatriation of immigrants,” a term frequently used in far-right circles as a euphemism for expelling immigrants and minorities.