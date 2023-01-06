RND: in Germany, the military began to refuse service five times more often due to the conflict in Ukraine

The Germans began to refuse military service more often against the backdrop of hostilities in Ukraine. About it informs German agency Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) with reference to the Federal Office of the Federal Republic of Germany for Family Affairs and Civil Society.

According to the publication, the number of refuseniks – they are considered only those who already serve in the Bundeswehr – has grown almost five times. If in 2021 the department received 201 applications for refusal of military service for ethical reasons, then in 2022 their number increased to 951. As noted, this is due to the fact that many military personnel did not expect a military conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, since the beginning of 2022, the number of candidates for military service has continued to decline. The publication notes that for the Bundeswehr, which already has to compete for qualified personnel with private companies and government agencies, this is an extremely painful trend. “Furthermore, [численность личного состава] they will not continue to reduce, as has basically happened since 1990, but plan to increase again – from 183 to 203 thousand soldiers. Therefore, every denial of service matters,” the article says.

Earlier it became known that Germany will transfer to Ukraine about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and an additional battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems in the first quarter of 2023. It is noted that the Ukrainian military will be trained in the management of infantry fighting vehicles in Germany, the courses will take about eight weeks.