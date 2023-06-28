Home page politics

From: Leonie Hudelmaier

Split

Mercenaries for the Wagner troupe were recruited from everywhere, sometimes even from Russian prisons. Among the fighters are also Germans – who can become dangerous returnees.

Munich – Yevgeny Prigozhin is leaning on a wooden table. Instead of combat gear, he wears a short-sleeved shirt and reading glasses. A mercenary boss at office work. “We have different options when it comes to employment at Wagner PMC,” explains the head of the Russian private army, adding soberly: “If he can drive a tank over the dead bodies of Ukrainians, then he’s a tank man.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin: There are also Germans among the Wagner chief’s mercenaries

The video from early April shows the Wagner boss recruiting fighters for his private army – on the phone. Among those who have already been recruited are Germans who are fighting against Ukraine. As the program “RTL Nachtjournal Spezial: How Germans go to war for Putin” reports, eight of the 51 researched fighters from Western Europe are said to be German mercenaries. Fighting for non-state militias: A heroic act in Russia, a crime in Germany.

The German fighters are said to have been active for various militias in eastern Ukraine mainly between 2014 and 2017. At least two are still in Russia, one on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea. At that time, the militias were controlled by the Wagner group. At that time, the private army was still operating in secret. Now – after Prigozhin’s recently instigated uprising – Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin claims that the state has “completely funded” the troops.

Instigated a short-term uprising in southwestern Russia: Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozchin. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Who are these Germans going to war for Putin? According to RTL, almost all of them have Russian-German roots. One of them is Alexej B. from the municipality of Umkirch in Baden-Württemberg, who is said to have served in the German armed forces.

The “Tagesspiegel” reported at the beginning of the year of two captured Wagner fighters. “One came from Leipzig and had Russian roots. The other was called Volker and was from Berlin,” a German, who in turn is fighting for Ukraine, tells the newspaper. Volker was unemployed in Berlin for a long time and joined the Wagner troupe last September. As a mercenary, he received the equivalent of $5,000 – including health and life insurance. combat experiences? No. The danger here is “above all in the inhuman war tactics used by such inexperienced Wagner mercenaries,” says Roderich Kiesewetter, CDU foreign policy officer and former colonel in our newspaper. But anyone who joins the Wagner mercenaries “voluntarily knows exactly what to expect and that it is a terrorist group”.

According to the foreign politician, the German returnees pose a particular threat to internal security and “potential time bombs”. Because: “People usually come back here who have committed massive war crimes themselves, were involved or witnessed them – serious criminals and murderers,” says Kiesewetter. He demands: Listing the Wagner group as a terrorist group.

German Wagner mercenaries? Union politician calls for investigations into war crimes

Jürgen Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag, calls for investigations into war crimes against German mercenaries under the International Criminal Code and the Criminal Code to be carried out. The message must be based on consistent criminal prosecution: “Anyone who joins such groups must expect severe punishment in our country,” Hardt told our newspaper.

Now the Wagner boss no longer recruits. According to ruler Alexander Lukashenko, he arrived in exile in Belarus yesterday. He’s not there for sure. Political scientist Herfried Münkler tells the “Spiegel”: “I assume that the Russians will liquidate Prigozhin sooner or later.”