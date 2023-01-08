Home page World

From: Miriam Haberhauer

A German and an Austrian are lost in the sea off the coast of Bali. They had tried to save another vacationer. The weather conditions make the search operation difficult.

Denpasar/Jakarta – High waves and dangerous currents can quickly become a deadly trap for unknowing holidaymakers. A vacationer on Bali underestimated this danger – and put himself and two other men in mortal danger.

Holiday accident off Bali’s coast: German and Austrian missing

When trying to save a third holidaymaker from the sea, a German and an Austrian disappeared off the Indonesian holiday island of Bali. The incident happened last Tuesday, according to a spokesman for the local emergency services on Friday.

The two men were swept away by the current on Diamond Beach in Nusa Penida while trying to rescue another vacationer from the sea. At the time of the accident there were high waves on the coast. The vacationer who got into trouble first survived, but there is currently no trace of the other two tourists, according to the spokesman.

“We’re looking for more” – rescue operation under difficult conditions

“We’re still looking for them,” the emergency services spokesman said. “But it’s raining, the winds are strong and the waves are high.” It’s the rainy season in Bali right now. Further details about the missing persons are not yet known. The small neighboring island of Nusa Penida, which belongs to the province of Bali, is popular with diving fans from all over the world. Just on Sunday, a tourist from Malaysia died in the same region trying to save another person from drowning.

Similar tragedies have unfolded in Australia and the Cook Islands in recent days. In the island paradise in the South Pacific, a New Zealander died on Tuesday trying to save her daughter in distress from the sea. Also on Tuesday, a man was killed in Australia while trying to help his daughter who got caught in a current. And on Sunday, a police officer died south of Sydney trying to save his son from drowning. In all cases the children survived.

Again and again there are bathing accidents on Germany’s coasts. Rib currents are often responsible for this on the Baltic Sea and North Sea. If you get sucked into them, you should know what to do. (mlh/dpa)