The terrorist group Hamas attacks Israel and kidnaps civilians into the Gaza Strip. There may also be Germans among those kidnapped. Relatives are worried.

Update from October 8th, 5:47 p.m.: The federal government assumes that there are also German nationals among those abducted from Israel by the Islamist Hamas. The Foreign Office in Berlin said on Sunday that, according to the Foreign Ministry’s findings, these were people who all had Israeli as well as German citizenship. There had previously been reports from people in Germany who said they had discovered family members in photos and videos of hostages.

First report from October 8th: Tel Aviv – Hamas terrorists have launched a surprise attack on Israel. Since Saturday (October 7th) they have been bombarding the country with rockets – numerous people have already died. Videos on social networks show the extent of the violence: Israelis are kidnapped by radical Islamists and taken hostage. Germans are also said to be among those kidnapped.

Hamas attack: “Cruel images” from Israel show how people are kidnapped

“The cruel images show how Hamas simply kidnaps people. Mothers, old people and young people,” explains the RTL/ntv-Reporter Raschel Blufarb, who is on site. “People are being kidnapped and taken hostage to the Gaza Strip on motorcycles and jeeps. I also hear about rapes here,” the reporter continued. The The Foreign Office strongly advises against traveling to Israel – many airlines have already canceled their flights.

The Islamist Hamas had announced the start of a “military operation” against Israel. Since then, civilians have also been abducted. © Hatem Ali

People from Germany claim to have identified family members of the abductees based on pictures. “I immediately realized it was her, without a doubt. I saw a terrorist covering her head,” Israeli Yoni tells Asher Picture. He discovered his wife, his two daughters and his mother-in-law and her boyfriend on a Hamas hostage video after contact with them was lost.

Hamas attack on Israel: wife and mother-in-law have German citizenship

“There was a cover on my little daughters’ heads, and I immediately recognized my eldest daughter too. They were kidnapped along with my mother-in-law and her partner,” Asher continued. Both his wife and her mother would have German citizenship.

Another relative of a missing woman addresses the public via video message – posted on the Twitter page “Visegrád 24”. In it she reports that her daughter was kidnapped. “This morning my daughter was kidnapped with a group of tourists in southern Israel,” explains the mother, Ricarda Louk. She holds her cell phone into the camera, which supposedly shows a picture of her daughter. Louk lives in Israel with her daughter, but they originally come from Ravensburg in Baden-Württemberg.

Daughter kidnapped by Hamas in the Gaza Strip: “I ask you to send us any news”

The mother has not heard from her daughter since the Hamas attack on Israel. She was at a music festival in Israel, near the Gaza Strip. Then Louk was sent a video in which she is said to have recognized her daughter. In the video, the young woman was lying unconscious in a car. “I ask you to send us any news,” the mother adds in her video message. According to one Report from the Swiss daily newspaper blick.ch According to the pictures of the woman, it is unlikely that she is still alive: her limbs appeared unnaturally contorted and there was an open wound on her head.

It is currently unclear how many people Hamas has already abducted into the Gaza Strip. The federal government is currently checking whether Germans are actually affected by the attacks on Israel and the kidnappings, the German Foreign Ministry said late on Saturday evening (October 7th). The Foreign Office in Berlin and the German embassy in Tel Aviv are in close contact with the Israeli authorities. The ministry also announced that the government would generally not comment on individual consular cases and hostage-taking of German citizens.

The reasons for the conflict between Hamas and Israel lie far in the past. After the attacks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he was now “at war” with the militant Palestinian organization. (tt)