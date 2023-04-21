The Brazilian arrived at Milan in 1962 and fell in love with the Agusta scion. Her father, patriarch of one of the most important families in the country, opposed in every way and…
Two boys in love, with a fragile and impossible love; a patriarch as severe and uncompromising as obtuse; and a country, Italy, which on this occasion proves to be racist, bigoted and fake respectability: the ingredients of the story are all here. A full-blown melodrama, Giuseppe Verdi could have set it to music with his mastery and his brilliant touch, and he could have transformed that young couple, lost in a world that did not accept them, into authentic modern heroes, even before the era of civil rights and political correctness.
