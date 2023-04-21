Two boys in love, with a fragile and impossible love; a patriarch as severe and uncompromising as obtuse; and a country, Italy, which on this occasion proves to be racist, bigoted and fake respectability: the ingredients of the story are all here. A full-blown melodrama, Giuseppe Verdi could have set it to music with his mastery and his brilliant touch, and he could have transformed that young couple, lost in a world that did not accept them, into authentic modern heroes, even before the era of civil rights and political correctness.