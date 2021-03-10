A YOUTUBER has been banned from entering Spain after secretly recording a teenage girl in Mallorca.

The German man, aged 52, admitted in court via videoconference to filming up the skirt of a 14-year-old girl in Palma.

According to prosecutors, the youngster had caught the man taking an indecent video of her with his mobile phone whilst she was shopping in a department store.

She informed a security guard of her suspicions who in turn notified the police with the man being identified and arrested.

On his phone, officers found footage of the girl as well as other videos of unknown women which he admitted to uploading to his YouTube channel.

Initially, prosecutors asked that the man was jailed for four years but an agreement was made, and the sentence was reduced to two.

With the man now living in Germany, this was then replaced with a ban from entering Spain for 10 years.

He will also have to compensate the teenager with € 1,000 and pay a court fine of € 4,860.

It comes as seven people were arrested for torturing a disabled man.

Since the crime was exposed yesterday, it has been revealed that the victim, who has an intellectual disability, had posted a video on his YouTube channel asking the public to give him a radical look.

The detainees had responded, taking the man to a house in Manacor where they held him against his will.

Over two days, he had penises tattooed on his face as well as nipples and a bra tattooed on his back.

He also had tacks inserted into his skin, had his fingers sewn together, was burnt and had his lips glued shut.