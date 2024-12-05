Germany’s handball players started the European Championship main round with an easy victory. The team of national coach Markus Gaugisch won against co-hosts Switzerland in Vienna 36:27 (18:14) and maintained their semi-final chances.

Left winger Alexia Hauf (6 goals), backcourt player Xenia Smits and CO captain Alina Grijseels (both 5) were the best throwers for the selection of the German Handball Federation (DHB) in front of 2182 spectators in the Wiener Stadthalle. Other German main round opponents are World Cup third place Denmark on Saturday (6 p.m.), defending champion and Olympic champion Norway on Monday (6 p.m.) and Slovenia on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.).

Germany now has 2:2 points in main round group 2 due to its preliminary round defeat against the Netherlands, who also qualified. Only the first and second place teams in the group of six advance to the medal games, which also take place in Vienna.