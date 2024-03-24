Home page World

From: Kathrin Reikowski

Press Split

Lottery luck for little money: A player from North Rhine-Westphalia wins even though he only bets a small amount. But it wasn't enough for the really big coup.

Aachen – It is the dream of all lottery players who ask themselves week after week whether they are investing too much money in gambling. With a mini bet, a man from the Aachen region in North Rhine-Westphalia won the lottery, which he should have taken care of for now.

The jackpot is “6 out of 49”. lotto on Saturday (March 23) 15 million euros. The man didn't quite come up with this sum – because he was missing the super number three to win the big one. And: He had to share the winnings with another player from Schleswig-Holstein. Nevertheless, it was enough to win a mega win of 1.7 million euros. The current winning numbers from Saturday can be found here.

Lotto player from Aachen only bets the equivalent of one or two beers

Spend a lot of money for a higher chance of winning, or would you rather save money and hope for great luck? Many lottery players are faced with this question when they hold their lottery ticket in their hand. The lottery player from Aachen decided to take a slightly greater risk: He only chose two rows of bets in the game 6 out of 49, so he only placed a total of 12 crosses in his fields, reported calf.

Jackpot win for little money: A man from Aachen in North Rhine-Westphalia won millions. (Symbolic photo) © Michael Bihlmayer / Imago Images

A few days later it was clear: with just 6.65 euros, the player won big and became a millionaire. The smallest amount was well invested; it brought a whopping profit of more than 1.7 million euros. What is otherwise no longer enough for a large glass of beer in some places is now certainly changing the lottery player's entire life.

Winning millions in the lottery: lucky guy from North Rhine-Westphalia with a mini bet of 1.7 million euros

The lucky winner from North Rhine-Westphalia won exactly 1,767,798 euros and 60 cents Westphalian Gazette want to know.

A couple from Bavaria had even better luck with the lottery in February – winning 63 million euros. For a married couple from the USA, however, the announcement of the winner was an ordeal. And it took a second miracle for it to collect its lottery winnings.