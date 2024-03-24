Home page World

Lotto luck: How much do you have to risk to win big? Not much, as a man from North Rhine-Westphalia proves.

Aachen – How much money should you stake to win a lottery jackpot? A man from North Rhine-Westphalia can answer this question with: “Not much”. He only invested 6.65 euros, which is probably the largest sum of his life lotto won, reported calf. The “6 out of 49” jackpot on Saturday (March 23) was worth 15 million euros. The man didn't get this amount in the last drawing – because he was missing the super number three to win the big one.

He also had to share the winnings with another player from Schleswig-Holstein. Nevertheless, it was enough for a mega sum of more than 1.7 million euros.

Lotto player from Aachen only bets the equivalent of one or two beers

The lottery player from North Rhine-Westphalia only chose two lines of bets in the 6aus49 game. In total he placed just twelve crosses in his fields. But half of them were spot on.

A little later it became clear that his efforts had paid off. With just 6.65 euros, the player won big and became a millionaire. What is otherwise no longer enough for a large glass of beer in some places is now certainly changing the lottery player's entire life.

Winning millions in the lottery: lucky guy from North Rhine-Westphalia with a mini bet of 1.7 million euros

When it comes to the winnings, it only sounds like a small difference – but in reality the man made well over 1.7 million euros: the lucky winner from North Rhine-Westphalia won exactly 1,767,798 euros and 60 cents, as he did calf has experienced.

When it comes to the winnings, it only sounds like a small difference – but in reality the man made well over 1.7 million euros: the lucky winner from North Rhine-Westphalia won exactly 1,767,798 euros and 60 cents, as he did calf has experienced.