Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Press Split

The attacks by the Houthi rebels put the EU on alert. The Bundeswehr is about to deploy in the Red Sea. Is the Bundestag playing along?

Brussels – The federal government wants to send a German warship to the Red Sea as quickly as possible to help defend against Houthi attacks on merchant ships. The Ministry of Defense is preparing for rapid German participation in the planned EU military operation to secure merchant shipping in the Red Sea.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea: Germany wants to quickly send a warship

According to Defense State Secretary Siemtje Möller, an EU decision on the mission is expected by February 19th at the latest. On that day, the foreign ministers of the EU states meet in Brussels and could decide on the mandate for the operation. However, it is also conceivable that it could be adopted beforehand by another Council of Ministers or in a written procedure. According to SPD politician Möller, there could be an accelerated referral to the Bundestag. She shared that with him German press agency on the sidelines of an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Brussels.

The guided missile destroyer USS Carney in action in the Red Sea. (Archive image October 2023) © IMAGO/US Marines

Plans for the EU military operation include sending several European warships and airborne early warning systems to the region to protect cargo ships. These are then intended to protect merchant ships there from attacks by the militant Islamist Houthis from Yemen. The militia wants to force an end to the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip by shelling ships, which are in response to the Islamist attacks Hamas in Israel on October 7th.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

EU military operation in the Red Sea – Bundeswehr takes part with frigate “Hessen”

According to government circles, the Bundeswehr is to take part in the military operation with the frigate “Hessen” – provided that the Bundestag issues the relevant mandate. The ship is equipped, among other things, with anti-aircraft missiles. It was specifically designed for escort and maritime control. According to the Bundeswehr, it can use its special radar to monitor airspace the size of the entire North Sea.

Given the dangers, major shipping companies are increasingly avoiding the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. This now has a significant impact on the global economy. The USA and Great Britain have recently attacked Houthi targets in Yemen. However, according to current planning, the EU does not want to take part in such proactive operations. (bohy with dpa)