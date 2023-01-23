Home page World

Because a German wanted to settle a dispute in a Sölden bar, he got a beer mug in his face (symbolic image) © Hideki Yoshihara/AFLO/imago

A dispute between two men escalated in a Sölden restaurant. A German with cuts on his face paid for a mediation attempt.

Sölden – In an après-ski bar in the Austrian ski resort of Sölden, there was an argument between two guests on Sunday evening (January 22nd) shortly after 8 p.m. When a 30-year-old German wanted to settle the dispute, one of the two brawlers immediately hit him in the face with a beer mug. The victim suffered cuts on his face that required medical attention.

German injured in dispute in Sölden: unknown perpetrator wore motocross clothing

Police investigations revealed that one of the two opponents was an acquaintance of the injured German. The identity of the perpetrator is not known, he probably comes from the Cologne area. He is described as approximately 1.85 meters tall, with cropped hair and wearing motocross outerwear. The Sölden police (Tel. +43/59133/7108) will receive relevant information for clarification.

Shortly before, a 42-year-old from Baden-Württemberg had been knocked unconscious after an argument in front of a bar in Ischgl. In October last year, a German in Tyrol was apparently beaten unconscious and robbed. His son is found dead in the river.

