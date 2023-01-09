The German police will evacuate the village of Lützerath on Wednesday at the earliest to make way for a lignite mine. Report that German media Monday based on a press conference. The police take into account 250 climate activists who occupy the village just across the border near Roermond and may resist violently. Activists themselves assume thousands of demonstrators.

With the Garzweiler lignite mine on a few hundred metres distance, Lützerath has literally come to lie on the edge of the abyss. The last resident was bought up in April by the German energy company RWE, after unsuccessful attempts to thwart it with lawsuits. Since then, only activists remain in the village.

On Sunday, more than a thousand climate activists demonstrated against the expansion of the open mine. According to the police escalated the protest in the evening, when the demonstrators started throwing stones for “for no apparent reason”. Police foreman Dirk Weinspach reacted with shock during the press conference: “People who have to communicate between the authorities and activists have been attacked.”

It was uncertain for a while whether the eviction could go ahead. According to German media, mayor Stephan Muckel opposed police intervention and climate activists invoked their right to civil disobedience in court. Muckel was passed over by the district administration, the activists were proven wrong. The court decided last week that the eviction may begin on Tuesday, making the eviction that the police announced on Monday possible. Still, police foreman Weinspach would rather not have started it himself, he said news channel WDR.