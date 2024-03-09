German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck called on politicians to solve problems

Vice-Chancellor, Minister of Economics and Climate Affairs of Germany Robert Habeck, at a speech at a university in the United States, called on politicians to solve existing problems. About it writes Spiegel.

Habeck's speech focused on trade policy and the transition to a more climate-friendly economy. “Decide *** [чертовы] problems,” the minister said, stressing that policymakers should not simply pass on existing problems to the next generation.

He pointed out that in a changing world, thinking should not remain the same. “Politics is not simply a matter of repeating what has been considered right for the last 30 years, but of dealing with reality as it is,” he said.

In addition, Habeck criticized US policy on climate issues at his speech. “You are not on the path to climate neutrality,” the vice-chancellor said. It is clarified that the United States has one of the highest per capita carbon dioxide emissions in the world.

Earlier, Politico stated that conflicts could be brewing between EU countries due to water shortages. It was clarified that the European Commission calls on European countries to speed up work to curb the climate crisis.