German Vice Chancellor Habeck called on China to stop exports to Russia

German Vice-Chancellor and Economics Minister Robert Habeck called on China to stop exporting to Russia. The newspaper quotes him as saying Financial Times (FT).

“I looked at trade data and found that China’s trade with Russia grew by more than 40 percent last year. Of course, energy makes up a significant part of it, but about half are dual-use goods,” the minister said.

He added that technically these products could be used on the battlefield and that “needs to stop.”

Earlier it became known that the German government is trying to prevent the entry into force of new European Union duties on Chinese electric vehicles or mitigate them if complete prevention of such a measure is impossible.