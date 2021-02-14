Germán Valera will not forget February 13, 2021. Because in his debut with the Tenerife shirt, the attacker on loan from Atlético de Madrid scored the goal that gave Tenerife a hard-fought victory. “The truth is that it is something you dream of, being able to debut in professional football and being able to score a goal to take home the victory, “said the 18-year-old after the victory against Ponferradina.

Valera entered in the 62nd minute for Álex Bermejo and in the 85th minute he was decisive. “I don’t usually go into the auction like that, but it happened that I was attentive to Nikola Šipčić’s hairstyle and scored the goal,” he acknowledged. “He is a special player, who receives the ball and things always happen. He has won the award, perhaps on the least clear occasion of the two or three clearest we have ever had, “said Ramis.

The last debutant to score in his first match with the Tenerife shirt was Jacobo González who on the first day of this season ‘got wet’ against Malaga. That time, it took the Madrilenian six minutes to see the door to establish the final 2-0.

Valera, a little over a week after being on the island, admitted to being “very grateful because since I arrived I am very wrapped up and that makes you gain confidence quickly, that you are one more and in the field you can see that I am more confident and following the indications of all my teammates to make it easier ”, he said.

The duel also served so that Sergio González also made his debut. The medium, who had been on the island for several weeks after arriving on loan from Cádiz, entered in the last minutes and barely had time to show his qualities. Of the three winter signings, only goalkeeper Jon Ander Serantes remains to be released.

After the victory against the Bercianos, the coach has given the players two days off For this reason, the squad will return to training on Tuesday at the El Mundialito facilities to start preparing for next day’s game against Leganés (Sunday, 1:00 pm).