The players loaned by Atlético are not having luck or opportunities. The rojiblanco club moved in the winter market to look for minutes among its pearls from the quarry and younger players, in some cases tracking a destination in a higher category from Atleti B and in others closing the assignments in which they were to look for more opportunities, but so far it is not having much success.

Today it is very difficult to see those rojiblancos players in action. Although, for example, Germán Valera is seizing every opportunity with brilliance. The Murcian sentenced Tenerife’s victory against Alcorcón taking advantage of his speed and definition in a counter to put the final 3-1. Already in his debut with the chicharrera shirt, he scored the victory against Ponferradina picking up a fumble in the area and add two goals in the only 70 minutes who has played so far in the Second Division, in three games where he always came off the bench.

Another that adds two goals, although in 218 minutes, it is Borja Garcés at Fuenlabrada. The Melilla striker made his debut with a goal in the Cup against Levante and also saw the door in the League against Oviedo. Now fight to get more minutes, since has become a regular in the last stretch of the matches. Worst luck ever Sanabria, who could only play five minutes with Zaragoza against Sabadell before suffering a muscle injury that has kept him away for the last two games.

And the players who changed the fate of their loan are not getting a bigger role in their new residence either. Mollejo signed for Mallorca until the end of the season in the fight to try to return to the First Division after not counting for Bordalás in Getafe. But for the moment, Luis García Plaza is not assiduously considering him. The team is winning and Mollejo has a difficult time entering, with only 29 minutes played and without participating in the last two games.

Cedric for his part left Oviedo to Albacete, but he only accumulates 72 minutes in his new destination and against Sabadell he did not participate. In the case of Rodrigo Riquelme, his experience in the English second division is getting uphill. And that which marked two goals in the 252 minutes they have given him. But in the last six league games he has not played for Bournemouth and it is difficult for him to gain experience on the pitch.

Different cases are those of Manu Sánchez, Nehuen Pérez and Saponjic, three more seasoned footballers who in recent years had had more experience in the top flight. In the case of the left back, he arrived in Osasuna in January to fight for the place with Juan Cruz, and so far he is alternating titles. Add 285 minutes and one assist. Saponjic also went to Cádiz in January, where played 119 minutes. And Nehuen has been at EuroGranada all season. Accumulate 1,085 minutes between all competitions and he has started three of the last four league games, although in the last one he was not fine in Elche’s goal.

Nine very young players who have left the club in search of minutes to be able to gain experience and demonstrate their skills, but so far they are having it complicated. It is also a form of learning, but Atlético he does not want one of his great generations to stagnate. They still have time to become protagonists, some have just arrived in their new destinations and they have to win over their coaches. For the moment, the goals of Germán Valera and Borja Garcés are one of the few good news among the rojiblancos on loan.