The coronavirus vaccine from the German biopharmaceutical company IDT Biologika and the German Center for Infection Research (DZIF) showed a low immune response among subjects in the first phase of clinical trials. Reported by RIA News with reference to the University Hospital Hamburg-Eppendorf, where the tests were carried out.

They were attended by 30 people.

According to the clinic, the drug is safe and well tolerated, and the level of side effects is low. However, according to preliminary results, the immune response was lower than expected.

Clinical trials will continue as soon as specialists are able to establish the reasons for this. In this regard, the second phase of the study, scheduled for the beginning of the year, has been postponed.

The vector vaccine under development for COVID-19 is created on the basis of a modified and neutralized variola virus.

In October, the developers allowed clinical trials of the drug in Germany. The second phase was planned on a larger scale with the participation of elderly volunteers.