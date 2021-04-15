C.urevac plans to apply for conditional approval for its own corona vaccine in the second quarter. The Tübingen-based biotech company announced this on Thursday when the annual figures were presented. The decisive factor is data on effectiveness, which Curevac continues to expect in the second quarter of the year. The company announced that the vaccine program will soon be expanded to include additional studies.

Since last December, the vaccine, which, like the vaccinations from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, is based on mRNA technology, has been tested in a large clinical study with more than 40,000 subjects in Europe and Latin America. In February, the rolling approval process was started at the European Medicines Agency (EMA), to which data is continuously submitted.

Most recently, however, it had been shown that the approval of the corona vaccine was not expected until a little later, since occurring mutations had delayed development. The first preclinical data with mice had already shown protection against the South African virus mutation (B.1.351).

However, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) rejected any emergency approval of the Curevac vaccine on Thursday. “The data is not there yet,” he said, so it is not possible to issue an emergency license.

The company, which is listed on the American technology exchange Nasdaq, has meanwhile confirmed that it intends to manufacture 300 million cans this year. The Tübingen-based company relies on a European network of various companies, including Bayer, Novartis and Wacker. In the coming year, the capacity is expected to increase to one billion cans, also with the help of the company’s own large production facility, which is expected to go into operation in the second half of 2022.

The European Commission has safely ordered 225 million cans from the Tübingen-based company in which the German state took a direct stake last summer, as well as an option for an additional 180 million cans.

In the past financial year, Curevac had sales of almost 49 million euros, after 17.4 million euros in the previous year. The operating loss rose by a good 10 percent to almost 110 million euros due to higher research costs.