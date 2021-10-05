fromMichelle Brey conclude

The corona vaccination campaign in Germany has stalled for some time. On the day of German reunification, fewer vaccinations were given than ever before.

Munich / Berlin – The vaccination campaign in Germany has reached a new low. A comparison with other European countries also shows that Germany lags behind in terms of the coronavirus vaccination rate.

Corona in Germany: Fewer vaccinations in one day than ever before

According to the Robert Koch Institute’s vaccination dashboard, only 12,780 vaccinations were given on Sunday, the day of German unity. This corresponds to the lowest daily increase since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020. Even on this day, more vaccinations were given than on Sunday. The most vaccinations to date were given on June 9, 2021: 1,428,013.

An overview of the daily vaccinations:

date First vaccination Second vaccination Booster vaccination Total number of vaccinations December 27, 2020 24,342 – – 24,342 June 9, 2021 548,546 879.426 5 1,428,013 October 3, 2021 4828 6325 1627 12,780 October 4, 2021 28,421 40.005 18.802 87,228

The vaccination rate increases in very small steps in line with the vaccinations administered. On Tuesday (October 4th), the percentage of those vaccinated for the first time was 68.2. In this country, 64.7 percent of the total population (53,818,763 people) are fully vaccinated.

Corona vaccination: Europe comparison – and how does Germany fare?

In comparison with other European countries, the slowing down of the vaccination campaign in Germany is also noticeable. In May, Germany performed well in terms of the proportion of first-time vaccinations. The statistics portal Our world in data According to Germany, it is now lagging behind other countries. For example, the vaccination rate in Spain is 81 percent and in Portugal even 88 percent. Italy (75 percent) and France (74 percent) are also ahead of Germany in the ranking (Data status: October 3rd). With 64 percent first-time vaccinations in the total population, Austria is among others behind Germany.

Pressure on the unvaccinated is growing: 2G as a means to success?

The pressure on unvaccinated people is growing in Germany as well as in other European countries. From October 11th, coronavirus tests are usually no longer free in this country. Meanwhile, the debates about a 2G regulation are deepening. In contrast to 3G, only those who have been vaccinated and recovered would be admitted to events, for example.

A new Ecos survey of the Hamburg Center for Health Economics (HCHE) showed, however, that “punishment” as an incentive for corona vaccination is not necessarily the best means. According to the results, unvaccinated persons would appear “unimpressed” by measures such as 2G or chargeable corona tests. “Only a maximum of four percent of those who have not been vaccinated are considering vaccination. In around 30 percent this even leads to a counter-reaction: They state that a vaccination would be even less likely, “it says.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) had spoken out against vaccination premiums as an incentive several times. “I find the question exciting, what the 55 million say about it, who have already been vaccinated, who have made an appointment, who have accepted possible vaccine reactions in order to protect themselves and others,” said Spahn at RTL / ntv im September.

Finally, a week of action should stop the decline in vaccinations administered daily. The outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called for vaccinations during the week of action. But even this measure only had a short-term effect. (mbr)