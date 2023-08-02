Home page World

From: Richard Strobl and Martina Lippl

German vacationer shot dead in Greece: body drifted in the sea (symbolic photo). © Hellenic Coast Guard

A German vacationer was found dead in Greece. Now it’s clear: she was shot.

Athens – The Greek police are now faced with a mystery. According to Greek media reports, the result of the autopsy is surprising. The body of a German tourist was found eleven days ago in the sea off the Greek coast. At first, a sudden death of the vacationer was suspected. Now her death is turning into a thriller.

German vacationer shot dead in Greece – autopsy is a mystery

As it now turns out, the 58-year-old from Germany suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, heart and lungs skai.gr and also the Greek newspaper Kathimerini to report. The results of the autopsy raise many questions.

According to media reports, the woman had vacationed in a coastal village on Mount Pillion (Greece). The 58-year-old was dead four to five hours before the man “declared her dead”. After initial investigations, the death was confirmed and attributed to “sudden causes”. The police then ordered an autopsy. After a delay of several days, it has now been determined that it was a murder.

Police investigations are now focusing on the victim’s family and friends. The victim’s husband is said to have already been interrogated. An official confirmation from the police is still pending.