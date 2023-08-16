Home page World

Attack on a German pensioner on vacation in Austria: A man is said to have attacked him several times with a pedal boat at a bathing lake in Tyrol. The police are investigating.

Kramsach – shock moment for a German pensioner in Austria. While there are various debates in Germany about the end of retirement at 63, a higher retirement age and an inflation premium for pensioners, the German vacationer in Tyrol faced an attack that had nothing to do with his pension. According to a press release from the Tyrol police, an Austrian in Reintaler See made fun of running over the pensioner with a pedal boat – several times.

Attack on pensioners in Austria: German vacationers in Tyrol run over by a pedal boat

While “stingy” guests from a restaurant on vacation in France end up on a secret list, the 67-year-old pensioner swam in the said Tyrolean lake in Kramsach on Sunday, August 13, 2023, around 5 p.m., according to the Tyrolean police department. There, a pedal boat approached the vacationer from Germany, which was obviously heading towards him. According to the findings of the police, a man was driving while another – apparently the companion of the Austrian – was in the water. This probably incited the pedal boat driver to run over the pensioner with the water vehicle.

Furthermore, it says in the police reportthat the helmsman followed his friend’s cheering and then tried to hit the pensioner from Germany three or four times in a row with the pedal boat, which he probably partially succeeded in doing.

Attack on pensioners in Austria: German holidaymaker in Tyrol run over by a pedal boat – minor injuries

Due to the pedal boat attack, the pensioner from Germany swallowed water several times and as a result of the attack by the Austrian could hardly keep his head above water. In addition, the German vacationer sustained minor injuries to his right shin in attempts to fend off the repeated attacks.

According to a police report from Tyrol, an Austrian tried three or four times to run over a German pensioner in Lake Reintal, which he apparently partially succeeded in doing. © IMAGO / Westend61

While a revolt is raging on beaches in a popular Adriatic holiday region in Italy, the Austrian would only have refrained from further attacks on the pensioner after the 67-year-old had threatened his two men with a complaint, the police department said in its message. Completely exhausted and exhausted, the pensioner then returned to the bank. There the two men would have visited him again. This time, however, to apologize to him.

Multiple pedal boat attacks on German pensioners in Austria: No information on the motive

On the other hand, a restaurant guest from Italy on vacation in France was exposed to a hunt of a completely different kind, while the pensioner – despite the remorse of the Austrians – insisted on calling the police because of the incident at Lake Reintal in Tyrol. She then quickly tracked down the duo. According to the police, there were two men from Austria aged 37 and 21.

According to local media, the men appeared to have been intoxicated. While tourists spent the night drunk on the Eiffel Tower, the two Austrians apparently refused an alcohol test. The police did not provide any information on the motives that led to the pedal boat attack on the pensioner. It was also said that after the investigation was completed, a report would be sent to the responsible authorities.