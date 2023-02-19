Home page World

German vacationer missing in Cape Town: Nick (22) signed up for a surfing course, but never showed up there. © Facebook Screenshot

what happened to nick The 22-year-old wanted to vacation in Cape Town (South Africa). The young German has been missing for several days.

Cape Town – Cape Town in South Africa is a popular holiday destination. 22-year-old Nick from Germany also wanted to vacation there. Now the tourist is gone. The police are looking for the missing person and have published a photo of the German.

Nick arrived in South Africa on February 6th, 2023. The 22-year-old was last seen leaving his B&B in Pinelands. The German apparently wanted to go hiking. However, Nick did not return from his trip. Presumably, on Tuesday (February 14) around 10 a.m., Nick set off alone and on foot to Table Mountain.

Tourist metropolis Cape Town: 22-year-old German missing for days

At the time of his disappearance, Nick was seen wearing blue shorts, a beige T-shirt and a backpack, police said. The 22-year-old was last seen in front of a shop in the V&A Waterfront. The investigators also point out that it is important to note that Nick does not speak English very well.

South Africa is a popular holiday destination: the kite shore at Bloubergstrand near Cape Town. Table Mountain can be seen in the background. © Arterra/imago

German missing in Cape Town: contact with Nick broke off days ago

There is a wanted ad for Nick on a Facebook page for Germans in Cape Town. It reads that the 22-year-old signed up for a surfing course on Thursday, but never showed up. Also, all his belongings would still be in the accommodation. There has been no contact with the young man since Wednesday afternoon. The mountain rescue and the local police were informed. (ml)

