BA tourist bus collided with a car in Turkey, killing a German vacationer and the driver.

The 83-year-old German died of her injuries in the hospital, the state-affiliated news agency Demirören Haber Ajansi reported on Thursday.

Another 23 injured were being treated in hospitals, it said. 21 of them are said to be German citizens. Nothing was initially known about the age and degree of the injuries.

The driver had died at the scene of the accident. According to the report, the tourist bus collided with the car on Thursday afternoon on the way back from an excursion in the province of Denizli.

Pictures from the scene of the accident showed a bus lying on its side with broken windows. The course of the accident will be determined, it said.