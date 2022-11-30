Uniper sues Gazprom over losses from missing gas supplies from Russia

The German company Uniper is going to sue Gazprom, follows from statements enterprises.

We are talking about international arbitration, the procedure has already been initiated, said the head of the company, Klaus-Dieter Maubach. Uniper has filed a lawsuit and is demanding damages because since June it has received less supplies from Gazprom and was forced to buy gas at a higher cost in return.

“Uniper had to provide other volumes to replace those not delivered at a higher cost in order to fulfill its own obligations to customers in accordance with previously agreed prices and volumes. This resulted in Uniper having to bear all the costs of replacing supplies. These spending alone now reach at least 11.6 billion euros and will continue to grow until the end of 2024,” the release says.

In early November, Uniper reported that its net loss under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the nine months of the year amounted to almost 40 billion euros against the backdrop of a reduction in Russian gas supplies. At the same time, it was indicated that the company considers the reduction in the volume of deliveries from Russia to be a violation of contractual obligations by Gazprom.