The International Film and Audiovisual Industry in Mallorca is cranking up to speed again, despite the limitations of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The Mallorca Files’ was filmed on the Island and has just been aired on BBC television in the UK, showcasing some of Mallorca’s stunning locations.

Now the German television series, ‘King of Palma’ is in pre-production and will be shot in s’Arenal and Can Picafort between April and July.

SunnysideUp, which is based in the El Terreno neighborhood of the Balearic capital, is producing the series and the company has posted an advert for extras on social media networks.

“We are looking for 2,500 extras for the filming of a German television series produced by SunnysideUp, “it says,” men and women between 18 and 60 years old with a lot of availability to act as tourists. “

“‘King of Palma’ is about a group of Germans who discover the freedom to live when they arrive in Mallorca after the fall of the Berlin Wall, “according production sources.