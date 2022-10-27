Alfons Schuhbeck (73), one of the most famous TV chefs in Germany, has been jailed for more than three years. The renowned cookbook author and entrepreneur was convicted this afternoon for surreptitiously evading more than 2.3 million euros in taxes. He drove his career ‘full throttle’ into a crash, local media write.

“I know what I did was wrong,” Schuhbeck said in his last word before the Munich courtroom. A co-defendant, with whom he funneled millions into two of his restaurants between 2009 and 2015, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence.

"I know what I did was wrong," Schuhbeck said in his last word before the Munich courtroom. A co-defendant, with whom he funneled millions into two of his restaurants between 2009 and 2015, was given a one-year suspended prison sentence.

Horeca entrepreneur Schuhbeck, who is known as an artist with spices, made a confession earlier. "I fooled myself, my friends and acquaintances as well as my lawyers to the end because I didn't want to admit that my business had failed," he said. Süddeutsche Zeitung. His life's work is now a "ruin" and if he could undo his crime, he did it immediately.

The Public Prosecution Service had demanded four years and two months in prison. But given his confession and fine record, Schuhbeck’s lawyers thought a suspended sentence was enough. He enthusiastically opened shops and restaurants and then forgot about the commercial side, they argued. “The height of the fall is extreme,” one of his lawyers said.

The public prosecutor found that he had shown ‘a lot of criminal energy’, writes Zeit. He had the co-defendant write a computer program to manipulate the cash registers in his restaurants and took a total of about 5 million euros from the cash register. He drove so ‘full throttle into the crash’ with his career, vat of the mirror together.

He now has to repay 1 million of the tax debt of 2.3 million euros. The cook can still appeal, but it is according to Bunte unclear if he does.

