Home page politics

From: Mike Schier

Split

Two-thirds of the people living in Germany who voted in Turkey’s elections voted for Erdogan.

Munich – Were the elections in Turkey free? Yes, apparently people could choose what they wanted. But were they fair? No, definitely not. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long suppressed the free formation of opinion in the country. Journalists end up in prison, opposition politicians are declared terrorists.

Broadcasting times on television are unequally distributed. The videos showing Erdogan handing out banknotes to voters in front of a polling station in Istanbul on Sunday are also completely absurd. The fact that the banknotes were only worth a few euros does not improve the self-image behind the gesture.

Many people in Turkey – but also internationally – are celebrating Erdogan’s re-election as president. © Yasin Akgul/AFP

Turkey election: Two-thirds of those entitled to vote in Germany vote for Erdogan

It is therefore all the more irritating when German-Turks, some of whom were born here, who benefit from freedom of expression and equality in our pluralistic society, enthusiastically celebrate Erdogan’s victory at home. Two-thirds voted for him again in Germany.

A bitter testimony to their poor integration – unfortunately for both sides. In general, the German parties have so far not understood enough how to become a political home for people with a migration background. They are underrepresented in parliaments. The discrepancy is particularly large among the many German-Turks, who often also live in a parallel world in terms of the media. Actually nobody likes that.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo gallery

Re-election of Turkish President Erdogan: EU accession is less likely than ever

In terms of foreign policy, Germany and Europe will have to continue to work together with Erdogan. In NATO, in refugee or Ukraine policy, you simply need the country as a partner. However, it is now more unlikely than ever that Turkey could ever be accepted into the European Union. (Mike Schier)